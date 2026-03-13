US commuter airline Cape Air underwent a leadership transition this week as chief executive Linda Markham retired from the position she has held since January 2022.

Markham had also worked as president of the Hyannis, Massachusetts-based carrier since March 2013, overseeing operations in the US as well as the Caribbean.

“After an incredible chapter leading Cape Air, I’m retiring as CEO with deep gratitude for the team, partners and communities that made the journey so meaningful,” she says.

Succeeding Markham as president and CEO is Mike Migliore, who has worked as Cape Air’s chief financial officer since 2010.

The airline says Migliore has ”played a critical role in guiding the airline’s financial strategy, long term planning and operational growth over the past 15 years”, with Markham adding that he is the “perfect person” to lead the company moving forward.

Casey Stone steps into the CFO position after previously working as Cape Air’s vice-president of finance.

Founded in 1989 with a focus on New England, Cape Air has been operating throughout the Caribbean since 1998.

Cape Air has five Britten-Norman BN-2s in service, with an average age of about 35 years, according to Cirium fleets data. It also operates more than 60 Cessna 402s – all nearing or exceeding 40 years of service life – and about 30 newer Tecnam P2012s.

In April 2022, Cape Air tentatively committed to purchase 75 of Eviation’s all-electric Alice aircraft, but that programme has since gone dormant while majority owner Clermont Group reportedly seeks partners to restart Alice’s development.