The Pentagon has revealed additional details about its new one-way attack drone that is seeing combat service for the first time as part of the ongoing war against Iran.

Known as the Low-cost Unmanned Combat Attack System (LUCAS), the US vehicle is derived from the Iranian Shahed-136 one-way attack drone, which has seen heavy combat use in Ukraine, the Red Sea and now the Persian Gulf theatre.

In December, the Pentagon revealed both the fielding of its Shahed-derivative and the creation of the US military’s first one-way attack squadron to operate those LUCAS drones.

A fact sheet released by office of the US undersecretary of defense for research and engineering released on 12 March specifies that the LUCAS design offers a flight range of 434nm (804km) at a cost ranging from $10,000 to $55,000.

That price is even less than the Pentagon is currently paying for Joint Direct Attack Munition guidance kits that convert “dumb” gravity bombs into precision munitions. JDAMs have been touted by the Trump Administration for their low cost and “unlimited” supply.

However, the 434nm range of the LUCAS is orders of magnitude beyond that offered by a JDAM – officially listed as 13nm by the US Air Force.

That short range means JDAMs must be deployed by stand-in fighters and bombers or large UAVs like the General Atomics MQ-9A – putting both crews and expensive aircraft at risk.

By contrast, the LUCAS can be fired from well outside an enemy’s weapons engagement zone without endangering human pilots.

Made by Arizona-based drone manufacturer SpektreWorks, the LUCAS was reportedly reverse engineered from a Shahed-136 recovered by Ukrainian forces.

In August 2025, the US Air Force posted a solicitation asking for a Group 3-category UAS that is ”representative of the Shahed-136”, including a similar physical profile, performance envelope and payload capabilities.

SpektreWorks markets its Shahed lookalike as low-cost target drone or “threat emulator”, using the trade name FLM 136. A company fact sheet lists a range of 350nm with an operating ceiling above 10,000ft, a cruising speed of 55kt (101km/h) and endurance of 6h.

Video published by both the US military and SpektreWorks indicates the LUCAS/FLM 136 is launched using either a pneumatic catapult or rocket booster and rail system. The drone is capable of fully autonomous take-offs and landings.

Russia has made heavy use of Shahed-class drones, originally using systems transferred from Iran but now domestically producing a Russian variant known as the Geran.

A factory in the Russian city of Yelabuga is churning out as many as 5,500 Geran-series drones per month.

The simple design, small size and low production cost of the one-way attack concept has upended traditional approaches to air defence and long-range strike.

Massed waves of these “kamikaze drones” can overwhelm or exhaust conventional missile-based air defences, while offering significantly greater magazine depth as compared to traditional long-range munitions.

Each PAC-3 missile fired by the Patriot air defence system costs between $4 million and $7 million, depending on the customer, with only 600 missiles per year currently being delivered.

Those numbers are not sustainable against swarms of cheap Shaheds, so conventional militaries and defence manufacturers are experimenting with a number of low-cost counter UAS options.

These include drone interceptors like Raytheon’s Coyote and Anduril’s Roadrunner and low-cost laser-guided rockets like the BAE Systems APKWS II, which the US has incorporated into both fixed-wing fighters and attack helicopters.

In Ukraine, Kyiv’s armed forces are using rotary-wing aircraft and crew-served machine guns to take down Geran attack drones.

Ukrainian manufacturers have also developed small quadcopter interceptors that can be remotely piloted to take out incoming threats. A number of different models are in active production and being deployed to the frontlines.

After years of bombardment from Russian Geran/Shahed drones, the Ukrainian armed forces are now considered to be the leading world experts on counter-UAS theory and tactics.

Governments in Europe, the Middle East and the US have sought advice from Kyiv on how best to address the threat, particularly with Iran launching drone attacks throughout the Persian Gulf and wider region.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has suggested exchanging Ukrainian counter drone technology and know-how for the more advanced air defence systems produced in the US.