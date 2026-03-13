Russia has vastly expanded its unmanned air vehicle production facilities in the Yelabuga special economic zone, scaling up to support its invasion of Ukraine.

The factory produces the Geran-1 and Geran-2 systems, which are Russian derivatives of the Iranian-designed Shahed-131 and Shahed-136, according to a report by Beyond Parallel at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

The facility may also produce Russia’s Albatross M5 reconnaissance UAV, and potentially other designs.

Relying on satellite imagery, the Beyond Parallel researchers note that the complex has grown from just two buildings in 2021 to a site comprising 116 buildings, including assembly facilities, warehouses, explosives storage areas, worker housing and logistics infrastructure.

The rapid expansion of the facility coincides with Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The war has seen Moscow deploy the Geran-1 and long-range Geran-2 against Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure.

The sheer scale of Russian production makes it difficult for Kyiv to intercept drones launched in mass strikes.

In a nod to successful Ukrainian drone strikes against Russia, the Yelabuga facility itself features anti-drone roof screening, extensive security walls and other defensive measures.

The report estimates the facility may be capable of producing up to 5,500 drones per month and that as many as 12,000 North Korean workers may be employed at the site. This, in turn, could help Pyongyang’s increasingly ambitious UAV efforts.

In addition to relying on Iran’s original design and North Korean labour, Beyond Parallel cites reports that China provides dual-use components, machine tools and logistics support from the nearby Deng Xiaoping Logistics Terminal.

The report contends that this “circle of cooperation” has allowed Russia to rapidly industrialise and scale drone production.

“In the meantime, Iran and North Korea are gaining real-world combat data for their own drone designs by observing what works against Ukraine’s air defence,” the report adds.

The authors believe Russia will keep the facility open after the war in Ukraine ends, potentially with the intention of exporting drones.