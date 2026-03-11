Syos Aerospace is ready to launch serial production of its SA200 uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV), following the conclusion of a five-year development effort.

The New Zealand/UK company on 11 March announced the completion of trials which it says “proved the heavy-lift aircraft’s ability to execute fully autonomous operations”. That activity included “take-off and landing from a moving platform, replicating shipborne and vehicle-based operations”, it adds.

Using the company’s own AAIMS autonomy software, the SA200 has been designed to perform duties across the defence, commercial and civil sectors. Roles could range from utility transport, surveillance and reconnaissance, and electronic warfare for military operators, to border control and search and rescue.

Syos cites an operating range of 97nm (180km) for the SA200 while carrying a 200kg (440lb) payload, rising to 162nm with a reduced 150kg load.

“This is a major milestone for Syos and testimony to the cutting-edge innovation and determination of our R&D and engineering teams,” says chief executive Sam Vye.

The uncrewed rotorcraft also forms the basis of Syos’s pitch to meet the UK Ministry of Defence’s Nyx requirement. That project seeks to trial the use of a UAV in concert with British Army Boeing AH-64E Apache attack helicopters.

The company was among seven bidders who recently received an invitation to tender for the requirement, which seeks to fly a demonstrator for the first time during 2028.

With those parties due to submit responses soon, Syos states that this will be followed by “final selection of four partners for the programme, expected in March 2026”.

A further downselect decision is anticipated during the third quarter of this year, with one or more bidders to progress.