UK leisure carrier Jet2 is introducing a virtual-reality training device for pilots’ pre-flight aircraft inspections, as the system secures approval from the country’s regulator.

Jet2 is implementing the system at its Manchester and Bradford training centres, to provide pilots with a “realistic” and “measurable” simulation of walkaround checks, says the airline’s head of crew training Capt Christopher Harris.

The carrier has brought in six headsets to support the initiative.

Exeter-based immersive technology specialist Cineon claims the system – known as TACET Walkaround – is the first virtual reality device cleared for pilot training by the UK Civil Aviation Authority.

It says inspection training can be limited by weather and aircraft availability, as well as the difficulty of replicating defects without actually causing problems.

The system’s virtual walkaround environment is combined with eye-tracking and artificial intelligence to check where the trainee pilot is looking, and whether information has been sufficiently absorbed.

It is currently compatible with a number of aircraft types – including the Airbus A321neo and Boeing 737-800 used by Jet2 – and can be adapted to other models.

Cineon chief Toby de Burgh says the system supports the shift to competency-based training and assessment in the aviation sector.

“[CAA approval] demonstrates that immersive and data-led approaches can not only meet but exceed regulatory standards,” he adds.