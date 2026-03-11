US regulators have disclosed that an MHIRJ CRJ700 diverted to Washington Dulles after an object apparently punctured the radome during departure from Washington National.

The aircraft – operated by PSA Airlines on behalf of American Airlines – had been bound for Birmingham, Alabama.

It took off from National’s runway 15 at about 23:30 on 9 March.

The US FAA states, in a preliminary notification, that the jet “struck an object on take-off” and diverted to Dulles.

“Post-flight inspection revealed a hole in the radome,” it adds. The regulator identifies the airframe as N517AE.

It has not disclosed the extent of the radome damage nor the nature of the object involved in the incident, but the aircraft appears to have returned to service the following day.