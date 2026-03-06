Ukraine expects to take delivery of additional Dassault Aviation Mirage 2000-5 fighters from France, following the arrival of its first donated examples early last year.

Among the topics discussed by officials from the nations late last month, a follow-on transfer “will significantly strengthen Ukraine’s air capabilities”, Kyiv’s defence ministry says.

It highlights the single-engined type’s carriage of MBDA Magic II short-range air-to-air missiles, which can “effectively intercept low-observable cruise missiles and drones used for attacks, such as Shahed, Geran, and Gerbera”, as well as neutralising “tactical reconnaissance drones”.

“In addition, the Mirage 2000’s weapon stations are compatible with a full range of NATO-standard air-launched weapons, allowing the aircraft to employ [MBDA] Storm Shadow/SCALP missiles, [Safran] AASM Hammer aerial guided bombs, and other types of armament,” it adds.

Kyiv received its first donated Mirage 2000-5s in February 2025, following the provision of pilot training services in France.

The number of jets transferred was not disclosed by either party. However, data from aviation analytics company Cirium suggests that two fighters were handed over, with one of them – bearing tail number 57 – subsequently lost in action last July.

“The Mirage aircraft are extensively modernised fourth-generation fighters whose combat capabilities, radar [and electronic warfare] equipment and manoeuvrability approach those of fifth-generation fighter aircraft,” the defence ministry notes.

Cirium fleets data shows that the French air force still has 24 Mirage 2000-5s in active use, with the type employed in the air-defence role. No detail has been provided on when additional examples will be transferred to Ukrainian ownership.

Ukraine’s air force is continuing to quietly grow its inventory of Western-supplied combat aircraft, with Cirium recording the service as now operating 35 Lockheed Martin F-16As, plus two B-model trainers. Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands and Norway have collectively pledged to eventually donate almost 100 of their surplus jets to Kyiv.

Ukraine late last year also expressed interest in making major acquisitions of new-build military aircraft, with types under consideration including the Dassault Rafale, Saab Gripen E/F and Bell’s AH-1Z attack and UH-1Y utility helicopters.

The eastern European nation is now into its fifth year of repelling invasion by Russian forces.