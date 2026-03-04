BAE Systems has launched its Silver Link range of conformal antennas, which it says is suitable for a range of applications, inlcuding future “air dominance programmes”.

“Designed to integrate seamlessly with any host platform, Silver Link antennas conform to platform curvatures to preserve aerodynamic and structural integrity,” BAE says. The equipment will deliver “airborne-assured communications”, it adds.

Accompanying artwork released by the company on 3 March depicts a pair of generic uncrewed collaborative combat aircraft (CCA) carrying the system.

Following what it describes as “significant internal investment” in array technology and its North American facilities, BAE Systems Inc says it has “in-house rapid prototyping, manufacturing and mass production capabilities in place to deliver Silver Link solutions at scale”.

Lindsay McEwen, vice-president and general manager of tactical solutions at the company’s Space & Mission Systems unit, says this means it is “ready for rate manufacturing faster than ever before”. BAE points to its more than three decades of experience in producing conformal antennas as supporting the latest advance.

In addition to its application for CCA platforms, the new conformal equipment – featuring “low maintenance requirements” – also could potentially be installed on assets such as sixth-generation fighters and crewed surveillance aircraft.