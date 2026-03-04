The European Defence Agency (EDA) is to explore the potential of Airbus Helicopters’ Capa-X uncrewed aerial system (UAS), via an assessment activity announced on 4 March.

Following its selection for the agency’s Multi Mission Unmanned Aircraft System project, the Survey Copter-developed type will be assessed as part of a broader, four-year activity with a budget of approximately €1.1 million ($1.3 million).

“The first phase of the project, lasting 12 months, is devoted to analysing current and future military operational needs, assessing technological challenges, and identifying associated avenues for development,” Airbus Helicopters says.

“This work will help guide and optimise the various technological choices, with the aim of enhancing the Capa-X’s versatility, efficiency, and multi-mission potential.”

“This selection is a major recognition of our expertise in tactical drone systems and reflects our commitment to supporting the development of innovative European defence capabilities,” says Christophe Canguilhem, Airbus Helicopters’ Capa-X programme director. He describes the aircraft to be assessed by the EDA as “a scalable operational solution that can be adapted to the needs of the armed forces”.

With a 10h operating endurance, the fixed-wing model has a maximum take-off weight of 120kg (265lb), including a 20kg cargo or intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance payload. Airbus Helicopters also offers the type with a modification kit enabling vertical take-off and landing.

“Its modular design allows it to be easily adapted to the missions, configurations, and regulatory constraints of public decision-makers, armed forces, civil and parapublic operators,” the company says.

Airbus believes a new class of UAS will be capable of performing a range of duties, also including “electronic warfare, aerial effects deployment, and automated in-flight refuelling”.