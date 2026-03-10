De Havilland Canada is making progress assembling its first DHC-515 water bomber, having manufactured and joined some of the aircraft’s major structures, as it progresses with a plan to deliver the first of the type in 2028.

“Production is progressing on the first DHC-515 aircraft,” De Havilland said on 10 March. “The cockpit and the hull have been recently joined in our Calgary aerostructure assembly line to form the forward fuselage.”

“In addition, we recently completed the assembly of the first DHC-515 wing box”, which measures 28.6m (93.8ft) long, the company adds.

De Havilland also on 10 March released a video showing the amphibious fire-fighting aircraft being assembled at its Calgary site, providing a “behind-the-scenes look at the progress, precision and dedication driving production”, it says.

The DHC-515, powered by twin Pratt & Whitney Canada PW100 turboprops, is the latest iteration of the origin radial-powered CL-215, a water bomber developed by now-defunct Canadair that first flew in 1967. The company, acquired by Bombardier in 1986, then rolled out turbine-powered versions that included CL-215Ts, which were modified CL-215s, and new-build CL-415s.

Viking Air then acquired the programme and in 2022 launched development of the CL-515 – an upgraded new-build aircraft with a modern cockpit, greater water-payload capacity and other changes. Viking had been De Havilland’s sister company until parent Longview Aviation Capital combined both entities under the De Havilland name in 2022.

The CL-515 programme has been behind the original schedule set by Viking.

De Havilland has said it is now producing the first three DHC-515s and that it expects the type will be certificated in time to deliver the first, to Greece, in 2028.

The company holds orders for 22 of the aircraft, including from Croatia, Greece, France, Italy, Portugal, Spain and the Canadian province of Manitoba.

The aircraft has Universal Avionics’ Insight touchscreen instruments. It will cruise at 187kt (346km/h) and carry up to 6,137 litres (1,621USgal) of water, says De Havilland.