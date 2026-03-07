Embraer has plotted out a plan to gradually accelerate deliveries of E-Jet commercial airliners in the next several years, aiming to be delivering 100 of the jets annually by 2027 or 2028.

The company is meanwhile working to increase deliveries of its fast-selling business jets.

Embraer laid out goals on 6 March when it disclosed its 2025 financial results. The firm turned a $359 million 2025 profit – nearly flat year on year.

The profit came as Embraer last year delivered 233 civilian aircraft, up 15% from 2024. Those deliveries included 78 of its commercial E-Jets (up from 73 in 2024) and 155 business jets (up from 130).

Notably, Embraer last quarter handed over more business jets – 53 – than in any prior quarter, says chief executive Francisco Gomes Neto.

Also in 2025 Embraer delivered 11 military aircraft (a mix of three KC-390 transports and eight A-29 Super Tucanos), compared to 2024 deliveries of three military aircraft, all of them KC-390s.

Embraer expects a modest delivery pace ramp from its civilian divisions this year, aiming in 2026 to hand over 80-85 E-Jets and 160-170 executive aircraft.

Gomes Neto says Embraer has not yet broken free of supply chain troubles that have saddled the aerospace industry for several years since during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Such issues – specifically shortages of Pratt & Whitney geared turbofans – prompted Airbus in February to pull back its 2026 A320neo-family deliveries goals.

Embraer’s E-Jet E2s have a variant of that same engine, though Gomes Neto expects Pratt will meet Embraer’s production goals.

The Brazilian firm is now “preparing the ground” to further ramp E-Jet output, says Gomes Neto, predicting Embraer will be delivering 100 E-Jets annually by 2027, or perhaps 2028. “We are working in that direction.”

Embraer ended 2025 with 459 E-Jets in its backlog, up from 343 one year earlier. It padded that tally last year with orders for 64 of its first-generation E175s and for 157 E-Jet E2s.

Embraer also recently revealed a promising partnership with Indian firm Adani. The companies said in February they jointly intend to explore establishing an E175 regional jet assembly site in India.

The memorandum of understanding includes provisions related to aircraft orders, supply chain, aftermarket service and pilot training. Embraer estimates India will need at least 500 aircraft with 80-146 seats in the next two decades.