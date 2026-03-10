Dassault Aviation on 10 March unveiled its Falcon 10X large-cabin business jet, bringing the programme one step closer to a first flight Dassault has said could happen this year.

The French manufacturer revealed the jet during an event at its Bordeaux-Merignac production site, with more than 400 people attending, including customers and suppliers, it says.

“The Falcon 10X introduces the largest, most-comfortable and most-versatile cabin ever designed in a purpose-built business jet,” Dassault adds.

The Falcon 10X is Dassault’s answer to ultra-long-range business jets introduced by competitors in recent years. Those include Gulfstream’s G700 and G800 and Bombardier’s Global 7500 and 8000.

Once certificated – expected for 2027 – the Falcon 10X will take over as Dassault’s flagship from the 6X, an aircraft that entered service in late 2023.

“The objective is to allow passengers to experience time onboard the aircraft as just another part of their everyday life, not as a long interval between origin and destination. So they arrive feeling refreshed and at their very best,” says Dassault chief executive Eric Trappier.

The Falcon 10X’s “all-composite wing” – a first for business aviation, according to Dassault – “supports the aircraft’s large cabin while maintaining the agility and runway flexibility that Falcon aircraft are known for”.

Powered by twin 18,000lb (80kN)-thrust Rolls-Royce Pearl 10X turbofans, the Falcon 10X will be capable of flying at Mach 0.925. A M0.85 cruise will give it 7,500nm (13,890km) of range – enough to fly from New York to Shanghai, Los Angeles to Sydney or Sao Paulo to Dubai.

The Falcon 10X’s cabin measures 2.77m (109in) wide, 2m high and 16.4m long (excluding the cockpit and baggage compartment), giving it 78.7cb m (7,780cb ft) of cabin volume – “the largest cabin interior of any purpose-built business jet”, Dassault says.

The Falcon 10X will cruise at up to 51,000ft. When flying at 41,000ft, its cabin will be pressurised to the equivalent of 3,000ft altitude.