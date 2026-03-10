Germany has ordered Northrop Grumman-produced self-protection equipment to defend its future operational fleet of Boeing CH-47F Chinook transport helicopters against missile attack.

Northrop on 5 March announced that Berlin has ordered 47 of its Common Infrared Countermeasures (CIRCM) systems for installation on the Block II-standard rotorcraft, deliveries of which are due to commence late next year.

“These CIRCM units will modernise capabilities for Germany’s new rotary aircraft, fulfilling NATO combat readiness mission requirements,” Northrop says.

The first of 60 CH-47Fs on order for the Luftwaffe is scheduled to arrive in Germany in October 2027, with the remaining shipments to run until October 2032.

Being acquired via a programme worth €7.3 billion ($8.5 billion), the rotorcraft will replace Berlin’s more than 50-year-old inventory of Sikorsky CH-53G-variant transports. Its last examples of the legacy type will be retired by 2030, by which point 40 Chinooks should have been fielded.

Germany’s incoming fleet will be operated from its Holzdorf and Laupheim air bases, which are due to host 47 and a dozen examples, respectively. Its other airframe will be used as a test asset by the air force’s WTD-61 unit.

Northrop notes that its CIRCM technology has so far been installed on almost 700 helicopters, and accumulated more than 70,000 operational flight hours on US Army Chinooks, Boeing AH-64 Apaches and Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawks. It also cites “an exceptional performance record, and no aircraft losses”.

“With [its] open architecture, the lightweight CIRCM system stays ready for any mission, with the agility for rapid technology upgrades,” says Leah Hooten, the company’s vice-president, aircraft survivability.