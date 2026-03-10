French investigators have disclosed that an ATR 72-600’s stick-shaker activated on rotation after the crew apparently aborted an attempt to halt the take-off.

The Loganair aircraft had been departing Jersey for Southampton on 19 February.

French investigation authority BEA, citing preliminary information from UK counterparts, states that the monitoring pilot called “stop” during the take-off roll, and retarded the throttle levers.

But the flying pilot proceeded to commence rotation, it says, and the monitoring pilot re-applied power.

“The stick-shaker activated during rotation,” it adds. The stick-shaker vibrates the control column to warn pilots that the aircraft is close to stalling.

BEA has not specified the speed of the ATR at the moment of the “stop” remark, and whether the aircraft had passed V1.

Unconfirmed additional information suggests the aircraft was departing Jersey’s runway 26 at dawn, in weather conditions that included rain and winds from the northwest gusting up to 30kt. The aircraft returned to land at Jersey shortly after becoming airborne.

None of the occupants was injured. BEA identifies the airframe involved as G-LMTJ. Circumstances of the incident remain under investigation.