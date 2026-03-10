Low-cost carrier JetBlue Airways operations are being restored after the airline requested a full – but ultimately brief – groundstop from the US FAA.

The FAA formally declared the groundstop at 04:39UTC on 10 March, shortly after midnight US East Coast time, giving the reason as a “request” from the airline.

It did not elaborate on the carrier’s decision.

But the groundstop covered JetBlue flights “to all destinations”, the FAA notification stated.

However, after being confirmed in a second advisory, the groundstop was subsequently cancelled about 90min later at 06:08UTC.

Some US media, citing JetBlue, have attributed the decision to an IT outage.