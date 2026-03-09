Brazilian carrier Gol has unveiled New York JFK as its first long-haul destination as it prepares to begin services with Airbus A330-900neos this year.

Gol will begin thrice-weekly flights from Rio de Janeiro Galeao airport to New York JFK from 8 July.

It comes after Latin American airline holding firm Abra Group detailed that it would position five of seven incoming A330neos at Gol. It marks the first widebodies in place at the carrier, which has an all-Boeing 737 narrowbody fleet.

Gol chief executive Celso Ferrer says on a social media post that the aircraft marks a new chapter for Gol as it becomes an ”intercontinental company, connecting Brazil to Europe and North America”.

Gol already has a strong presence at Galeao airport, operating more than 30 domestic and international routes.

Abra, which is also deploying two A330neos at Gol sister carrier Avianca, has not specified when deliveries of the long-haul jets are expected to begin. It says fellow group carrier Wamos Air, which operates A330s, will support Gol during its internationalisation strategy.

Gol briefly had Boeing 767s within the group after a previous acquisiton of struggling Brazilian carrier Varig in 2007.