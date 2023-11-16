Lewis Harper

Based in London, Lewis has been editor of Airline Business since 2021, having joined the publication as managing editor in 2016. His reporting covers the global airline sector, with Europe a key focus. Lewis also edits the Airline Business Newsletter and Airline Business’s daily publications at industry events, and he co-hosts the Airline Business Podcast. He previously worked in senior production roles at FlightGlobal and a variety of publications covering industries such as chemicals and defence.