Lewis Harper

Airline Business Covid-19 recovery tracker: November 2023 update
Our regular examination of the latest global data for several key airline market indicators, including traffic and capacity in passenger and cargo markets, in-service and stored fleets, jet fuel costs, and share price trends for the world’s largest groups.
Low nose-loading appetite leaves 747-8F as capability’s last stand
Low airline appetite for nose-loading freighters means the Boeing 747-8F is currently on course to be the capability’s swansong in terms of purpose-built commercial aircraft, despite it featuring on around 250 in-service examples today, according to speakers at The International Air Cargo Association’s (TIACA’s) Executive Summit in Brussels.
Air cargo leaders look deep into 2024 for demand uptick
Sentiment in the air cargo market continues to trend sharply below Covid-era highs, as rising capacity, lower rates and weak demand trends contribute to a challenging backdrop for the sector.
IndiGo ramps up mitigation measures as GTF groundings grow
IndiGo is maintaining its full-year capacity guidance as it intensifies mitigation measures in response to news that more of its Pratt & Whitney geared turbofan (GTF)-powered aircraft will be grounded in the coming months.
IndiGo overcomes seasonal weakness to report profitable second quarter
IndiGo recorded a positive result in its seasonally weakest July-September period for the first time in five years, extending its profitable run to four quarters
Norwegian extends 737NG contracts to counter Max delays and tight leasing market
Norwegian is signing lease extensions for some of its Boeing 737-800s amid delays in the delivery of 737 Max 8 jets and a tightening market for leased aircraft caused by groundings related to Pratt & Whitney geared turbofans
Why the airline industry’s net-zero effort is likely to push fares higher
More airline leaders are starting to openly acknowlege that the extra costs associated with the industry’s net-zero transition through to 2050 are almost guaranteed to increase in ticket prices for consumers and impact the pace of the sector’s growth.
Norwegian cuts weight of on-order Max jets as it ‘pushes hard’ on costs
Scandinavian low-cost carrier Norwegian is working on raft of measures to offset the impact of the high-cost environment, including through the removal of certain “add-ons” from its incoming Boeing 737 Max jets.
Norwegian cautiously positive on booking trends after strong summer
Scandinavian low-cost carrier Norwegian has reported “encouraging” booking trends through to the end of the year, after it achieved its second-highest-ever operating profit during the third quarter.
Cathay Pacific chair predicts China SAF policy will improve ‘pretty dire’ outlook
The chairman of Cathay Pacific believes China will eventually release a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) policy that will provide a much-needed catalyst for investment in the nascent sector amid a “pretty dire” outlook for availability today.
Air France going CDG-only as Orly exit frees space for Transavia expansion
Air France’s recent announcement that it will end domestic flights at Paris Orly airport by 2026 marks what could be the final step towards the Air France-KLM Group having clearly differentiated operations at the Paris capital’s two main airports.
Clarity on Lisbon airport important in TAP bid decision: Air France-KLM chief
Air France-KLM is seeking clarity on plans for new airport capacity in Lisbon, as it considers its involvement in the privatisation of flag-carrier TAP Air Portugal
Air France-KLM foresees ‘biggest benefits’ from SAS joining transatlantic JV
Air France-KLM sees SAS’s eventual membership of its transatlantic joint venture as the “biggest benefit” from its investment in the carrier, arguing that the Scandinavian operator has been “held back” from from fully capitalising on its strengths.
Air France-KLM cites strong summer demand as Q3 operating profit hits €1.3bn
Air France-KLM saw its operating performance hit record levels during the peak summer months amid strong passenger demand, prompting it to maintain a positive outlook for the rest of the year.
Air France chief outlines €1bn SAF cost challenge
Air France would face an annual cost increase of around €1 billion if it were to reach 10% sustainable aviation fuel useage by 2030 at today’s prices, according to the carrier’s chief executive Anne Rigail.
Lufthansa evaluates A220 and E-Jets as it confirms City Airlines will fly in 2024
Lufthansa Group has confirmed that new short- and medium-haul carrier City Airlines will begin flights in the summer of 2024, operating out of its Frankfurt and Munich hubs.
TAP enjoys high yields during profitable third quarter
TAP Air Portugal has reported a profitable third quarter during which its revenues were significantly above pre-pandemic levels, as it “accelerated” its recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic downturn.
TUI says no injuries reported after 737 landing incident at Leeds Bradford airport
TUI confirms one of its Boeing 737-800s suffered an incident during landing at Leeds Bradford airport on 20 October, stating that no injuries have been reported.
SalamAir appoints acting chief executive
Omani low-cost carrier SalamAir has appointed Ahmed Mohammed Al-Shidhani as acting chief executive following the departure of Mohamed Ahmed.
Icelandair achieves record quarterly revenue despite weak cargo results
Icelandair achieved its highest-ever quarterly revenue during the seasonally strong July-September period, even as the weakness of cargo markets weighed on its results.