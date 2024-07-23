Berniq Airways has placed a firm order for six A320neo-family aircraft, Airbus confirmed during Farnborough air show on 23 July.

The Libyan carrier – which already operates six A320s – had announced the purchase agreement in May, saying it would take A320neos and A321neos.

“We are proud to be the first airline in Libya to order the advanced A320neo family aircraft,” says Berniq Airways chief executive Waseem Ezzway.

“This significant investment marks a new chapter for Berniq Airways as we continue to lead the way in modernising our fleet and enhancing our service offerings.”

The carrier intends to use the twinjets to develop its regional and international routes, Airbus says.

No engine selection has been announced.

Privately owned Berniq initially emerged in 2018, and commenced operations in 2021.