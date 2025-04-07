Saudi Arabian lessor AviLease has reached an agreement to provide eight Airbus A320neo-family jets to Turkish Airlines.

The carrier has already taken delivery of two of the twinjets, and the other six are set to arrive over the course of this year.

“This partnership supports Turkish Airlines’ growth plans and fleet modernisation efforts,” says the lessor.

At the close of 2024 the airline had 338 single-aisle aircraft in its fleet – including wet-leased airframes – among them 190 Airbuses.

Turkish Airlines added 12 A321neos to the fleet last year.

AviLease emerged nearly three years ago after being created by the Saudi government’s sovereign wealth fund.