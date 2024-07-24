Taiwanese carrier EVA Air has chosen GE Aerospace GEnx engines to power four incoming Boeing 787-10 widebodies.

The twinjets were ordered in May and will join the 15 GEnx-powered 787s already in EVA’s fleet, including 11 -10s.

No details of the delivery timeline have been released.

The deal is the latest GEnx commitment to be announced at this year’s Farnborough air show, following orders from Japan Airlines and British Airways owner IAG.

While GEnx engines power JAL’s current fleet of 53 787s, IAG’s commitment for incoming BA aircarft represents a significant shift given the carrier’s current 787s are equipped with Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines.