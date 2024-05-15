EVA Air has disclosed a purchase for four Boeing 787-10s, boosting its widebody backlog.

The deal, announced in a stock exchange filing, states that the cost of each aircraft is “will not exceed $488 million”, according to the Taiwanese operator.

It did not add further details about the deal, such as a delivery timeline.

According to Cirium fleets data, EVA Air has 11 -10s in operation, with another two on order. The aircraft, powered by GE Aerospace GEnx-1B76 engines, are mostly deployed on intra-Asian routes.

EVA also has four -9s in service, with a further nine aircraft on order. It disclosed an order for five -9s in March 2023, with deliveries to commence in 2025.

In January this year, the Star Alliance carrier also firmed up orders for 18 Airbus A350-1000s and 15 A321neos, which will replace its Boeing 777-300ERs and A321ceos, respectively.