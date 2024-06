This webinar will examine the progress being made and challenges being faced by the business aviation community as it pursues environmental strategies to meet the sector’s commitment to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. It will explore the big issues of the day, examining the pressure the sector is facing from green protest movements and potential exclusion from some airports on environmental grounds; the progress business aviation is making on Sustainable Aviation Fuels and Book & Claim; and discuss the technological and operational progress being made to reduce emissions. It will feature leading players to explain developments to date and what to expect in the coming year. Speakers include: Kurt Edwards - Director General at International Business Aviation Council Scott McElvaine - Vice-President Business Development & Commercial Services at Pratt & Whitney Canada Scott Cutshall - Senior Vice-President Strategy & Sustainability at Clay Lacy Aviation Ève Laurier, Vice President, Communications, Marketing and Public Affairs at Bombardier