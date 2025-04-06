Cabin furnishings specialist F/List– best known for private aircraft interiors – is making its debut at AIX in Hamburg this week as the Austrian firm looks to boost its presence in the commercial aviation market.

Among the materials F/List is displaying is a 2.5mm stone inlay that the company says “enables the beauty of natural stone to add elegance” to premium cabins, while minimizing weight.

It adds that the material, which can be applied to flat or curved surfaces such as table inlays, seat shells, countertops and bulkheads, and is thin enough to be backlit, is “engineered to endure the challenges of high-traffic commercial cabins”.

Michael Muller, managing director of aviation at the Thomasberg-headquartered company, says F/LIST’s transition into the airline world is a logical step.

“A lot of new concepts in cabins are introduced in business aviation, but we see demand for many of these trickling down to commercial. It wasn’t so much that we approached the designers at the airlines; they approached us. They are saying that those travelling in first and business are getting more and more demanding, and, like business aviation customers, want that feeling they get from home living when they fly.”

Muller says F/List already has an airline client for the stone inlay via its customer Recaro, the seat manufacturer.

Although F/List has had a presence in the airline sector for some years, with its products present on other exhibitors’ displays, this is the first time the company is exhibiting at AIX in its own right.