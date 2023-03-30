Murdo Morrison
Murdo Morrison FRAeS is head of strategic content at FlightGlobal, responsible for devising and creating marketing partnerships for clients. He also runs the Flight Daily News show daily portfolio and contributes extensively to other FlightGlobal platforms, including writing articles and moderating webinars and conferences. A journalist since 1986, he has edited four UK-based business-to-business titles, including Flight International – the world’s oldest aviation magazine – and regularly appears as an industry commentator on television and radio.
ATR chief admits 2022 orders and deliveries below expectations
New head Nathalie Tarnaud Laude insists Franco-Italian manufacturer is set to return to annual output of 80-plus aircraft by the second half of the decade.
Local authority loans HAV £7 million to build Airlander 10 in Doncaster
Start-up will begin assembling hybrid airships in South Yorkshire town with 2026 first delivery target.
Acceptance of Dassault lead role essential to FCAS survival says Trappier
Airbus’s acceptance of Dassault’s lead role in the critical next phase of the Franco-German-Spanish Future Combat Air System (FCAS) programme was essential to the effort to develop a sixth-generation fighter, says the French airframer’s chief executive Eric Trappier.
Paramount prepares to integrate weapons with Mwari
The light surveillance aircraft has been in service with an undisclosed African launch customer since late last year.
Edge stamps credentials as technology innovator
In its fourth year, the UAE defence house has grown portfolio of products developed in-house more than fivefold.
GA manufacturers shrug off supply chain snags with strong 2022 performance
The body that represents business and general aviation manufacturers is putting a positive spin on supply chain pressures that have led to customers waiting longer for aircraft, suggesting they put a helpful “governor” – or speed limiter – on unsustainable demand.
Airbus shows off latest A321 final assembly line in former Toulouse A380 hall
Its cavernous halls, 46m ceilings, and giant wall art depicting the superjumbo over the Pyrenees give more than a clue to its previous purpose, but Airbus’s former A380 Jean-Luc Lagardere plant in Toulouse is readjusting to its role as the newest and most technically advanced A320 family final assembly line (FAL).
Why FTA is doing things differently in pilot training
Brighton-based flight school FTA has survived the pandemic and is looking to expansion as demand for newly trained first officers ramps up.
Airbus yet to define architectures for possible stretched A220: Faury
Airbus chief executive Guillaume Faury reiterates that a stretch version of the A220 is a “matter of when not if”, but stresses it is not a short-term priority despite “a very strong appetite” in the market.
Airbus boosted defence and space revenues in 2022
Higher deliveries of military aircraft, including the A400M tactical airlifter, helped increase full-year revenues at Airbus Defence & Space by 11% to €10.2 billion ($10.9 billion) in 2022, although costs incurred by the loss of two satellites in December and delays to the Airane 6 launcher meant adjusted EBIT for ...
UK must preserve Heathrow slots for domestic connectivity: Loganair chief
Loganair chief executive Jonathan Hinkles is calling on the UK government to ringfence prized London Heathrow slots held by collapsed regional airline Flybe for domestic connections.
After decade-long trip, HAV finally readies for Airlander 10 production
UK start-up says final assembly line for giant hybrid airship will begin this year, with customers securing initial slots.
EDGE invests in Israeli UAV ATM specialist
UAE defence group EDGE is buying a $14 million stake in an Israeli specialist in air traffic management (ATM) technology for unmanned air vehicles.
Japanese group secures delivery slots for Vertical Aerospace VX4
Marubeni plans to launch eVTOL flights in time for 2025 Osaka World Expo and has carried out proof-of-concept trials using helicopters.
Embraer’s turboprop ‘not on ice’ insists Meijer
Discussions with key systems suppliers must conclude before any launch decision, says Commercial Aviation head
Europe powerless to stop Russian overflights by Chinese airlines, says official
The official who runs Europe’s air transport policy admits Brussels is powerless to stop Chinese airlines gaining a competitive edge by overflying Russia after Beijing opened up to international flights for the first time in three years.
Biggest two lessors confident about full airline recovery in 2023
Leaders of Air Lease and AerCap predict that this year will see a return to industry’s 2019 performance.
Udvar-Hazy: Airbus and Boeing will continue to miss delivery targets in 2023
Leasing veteran believes supply chain snags will continue to bedevil industry this year.
Business aviation as usual: Will 2023 see a return to pre-pandemic patterns?
The sector has thrived through the Covid-19 era and its aftermath, with a flurry of programme launches. The next 12 months could see a return to quieter times?
What next for aerospace merger and acquisition activity in 2023?
Could supply chain challenges and higher defence spending spur mergers and acquisitions? And, if so, who might be buying and what will be up for sale?