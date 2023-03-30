Murdo Morrison

Murdo Morrison FRAeS is head of strategic content at FlightGlobal, responsible for devising and creating marketing partnerships for clients. He also runs the Flight Daily News show daily portfolio and contributes extensively to other FlightGlobal platforms, including writing articles and moderating webinars and conferences. A journalist since 1986, he has edited four UK-based business-to-business titles, including Flight International – the world’s oldest aviation magazine – and regularly appears as an industry commentator on television and radio.