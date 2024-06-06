German business aviation and medevac specialist Aero-Dienst is ordering a new Bombardier Challenger 650 configured as an air ambulance. The Canadian company’s Bombardier Defense unit will deliver the large-cabin aircraft in 2026.

The GE Aerospace CF34-3B-powered twinjet will become the largest type in Nuremberg-based Aero-Dienst’s medevac fleet, which also comprises a pair of Dornier 328Jets and two Bombardier Learjet 60XRs.

Joint managing director Oliver Kosing says the Challenger 650 will enable Aero-Dienst to operate medevac flights for up to four patients with a range of 4,000nm (7,408km) using its own aircraft. “Furthermore, the dimensions of the fuselage with its large diameter and standing height enables our med crew to provide the best possible care during the flight,” he adds.

Aero-Dienst, founded 66 years ago, is owned by German motoring association ADAC and provides emergency medevac assistance to members around the world. It also manages business jets on behalf of clients, and offers third-party maintenance, repair and overhaul services in Nuremberg and Oberpfaffenhofen to operators of Bombardier, Dassault Falcon, Dornier and Hawker jets, as well as being an engine repair facility for GE, Honeywell, Pratt & Whitney Canada and Rolls-Royce.

The company says that having on-site MRO means its medevac fleet is in constant operational readiness.