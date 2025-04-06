Saudi start-up carrier Riyadh Air has secured its air operator’s certificate, advancing the airline’s progress towards first commercial flights.

Riyadh Air obtained the approval from the kingdom’s regulator, the General Authority of Civil Aviation.

“Issuance of the AOC confirms the Riyadh Air’s full compliance with Saudi Arabia’s aviation regulations, international standards, and flight safety requirements,” the regulator states.

It says it has undertaken a “comprehensive audit” of the carrier’s technical and aircraft systems, operational readiness, and personnel qualifications.

The process took 11 months and included some 200h of test flights.

Riyadh Air has previously been granted an economic licence.

“Obtaining the air operator’s certificate is an important milestone in the company’s journey,” says chief executive Tony Douglas. “It is the result of the efforts of many employees at Riyadh Air.

He says the airline is “ready to begin operations” later this year.

The carrier has orders for more than 130 aircraft including Boeing 787s and Airbus A321neos.

GACA says the airline is expected to be operating to over 100 destinations by the end of the decade.