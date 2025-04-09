Norwegian regional carrier Wideroe is to be the first to fit older De Havilland Dash 8s with a new digital cockpit display system.

The upgrade of the displays – intended for Dash 8-100s and -200s – will enable the airline to keep the aircraft operating “well into the next decade”, says supplier Universal Avionics.

Wideroe is a division of budget carrier Norwegian which acquired the regional airline in January last year.

Universal has agreed with De Havilland Aircraft of Canada to provide the InSight display system as a flightdeck upgrade on the older Dash 8 variants.

This involves installing five high-resolution liquid-crystal displays to replace cathode-ray technology.

The company says the upgrade brings enhancements which will increase navigation capabilities, and improve situational awareness, as well as provide real-time aircraft data and save time on fleet updates.

Capabilities will include precision navigation, with the ability to meet RNP AR 0.1 required navigation performance criteria, and improved terrain-awareness warning systems.

“Selection of InSight for yet another aircraft platform, and within the airline market, highlights the versatility of the system,” says Universal chief Dror Yahav. The project is set to be completed early next year.

De Havilland Canada vice-president of programmes and business improvement Jean-Philippe Cote says the avionics also offer a “good solution to replace components difficult to replace and repair”, and that the agreement extends its collaboration with Universal.