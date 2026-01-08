Joby Aviation has sharply increased its manufacturing footprint with the acquisition of a new 65,030sq m (700,000sq ft) facility in Dayton, Ohio.

It complements an existing final assembly site in Marina, California and a propeller blade production plant elsewhere in Dayton, alongside two other facilities in California.

Joby says the new site will support its plans to double production to four aircraft per month in 2027 while also possessing room for “significant future growth”.

Previously, Joby has stated that intended to build a factory in Ohio capable of manufacturing up to 500 aircraft per year.

Operations at the new facility are expected to begin this year, says the firm, which is hoping to be first to market with its electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

Joby now possesses a significant manufacturing footprint, with the Marina site spanning 40,500sq m alone. Blade production in Dayton kicked off in October.