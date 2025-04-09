Delta Air Lines is to use parted-out components from an ex-EgyptAir Airbus A220-300 to support its own fleet of the type in the face of spares shortages.

The US carrier’s Delta Material Services division has reached an agreement with Florida-based lessor Azorra to part-out the airframe.

Azorra acquired EgyptAir’s entire fleet of A220s last year. The Egyptian flag-carrier had been forced to place a number of the jets in storage owing to engine problems – resolution of which had been delayed by supply-chain issues.

The lessor says one of the aircraft it obtained has been delivered and is “currently undergoing teardown” in order to support repair demands for the Delta fleet.

Azorra says this will “help alleviate” parts shortages for the carrier.

It adds that it is leasing the engines to Delta as part of the support effort for the US airline’s A220 operation.

“Our collaboration with Azorra is vital to ensuring we minimise the disruption caused by the parts shortages and supply chain issues our industry faces,” says Delta Material Services vice-president of maintenance Mike McBride.

“This innovative approach highlights the value of working with our stakeholders to share ideas and address current challenges to benefit all parties.”

Azorra claims to be the first lessor to develop such a solution for the A220.

“We’re big believers in the Airbus A220 and it remains a highly valuable and important asset to Azorra,” says president Ron Baur.

“Parting out this used airframe and leasing its engine is a creative solution that will generate long-term opportunity for the A220 to continue to thrive.”

Azorra has orders for 22 new A220-300s as well as the airframes acquired in the EgyptAir transaction.