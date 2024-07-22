IAG has selected GE Aerospace GEnx engines to power six new Boeing 787s for British Airways, marking the first time the carrier has opted for the powerplant on its Dreamliners.

BA’s existing 787 fleet is equipped with Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines.

“The GEnx engine is performing well with millions of reliable flight hours under wing and proven fuel efficiency and economics. This selection by IAG and British Airways affirms the confidence we have in the GEnx engine and 787 aircraft combination,” says IAG.

Russell Stokes, president and chief executive, commercial engines and services at GE Aerospace, says: “British Airways was the launch customer for the highly successful GE90 engine. Bringing the GEnx into their 787 fleet represents another important milestone in our relationship.

British Airways currently operates aircraft powered by GE’s GE90 and CF34 engines, plus the Leap powerplant produced by the CFM International joint venture it owns with Safran.

Rolls-Royce admits it has lost market share on the Trent 1000 thanks to long-running durability problems with the engine.