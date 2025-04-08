United Aircraft’s re-engined Yakovlev Superjet 100 has carried out flight at cruise altitude as part of the test programme for its Aviadvigatel PD-8 powerplant.

The aircraft is serving as a PD-8 testbed to support development of the SJ-100, a version of the Superjet which features a higher proportion of domestically-sourced systems and components.

United Aircraft says the latest tests sought to check the dynamic stability of the engine at various altitudes, up to 11,300m (37,000ft).

The test flight lasted 3h 13min and the aircraft was flown at various speeds, it adds, “from minimum permissible to cruising”.

United Aircraft states that the Superjet reached speeds of M0.78.

During the cruise phase the tests included assessment of the aircraft’s fuel efficiency with the new powerplants.

“The PD-8 engines demonstrated stable operation at all tested altitudes, speeds and operating modes,” says United Aircraft.

It first flew the airframe on 17 March. The testbed has flown for a total of 11h.