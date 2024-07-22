Japan Airlines has ordered 10 Boeing 787-9s and taken options on 10 more, confirming earlier-disclosed fleet renewal plans.

The deal, announced at the Farnborough air show, adds to JAL’s fleet of more than 50 Dreamliners. JAL also selected GE Aerospace’s GEnx engines to power the new 787s.

According to the airline’s business strategy plan issued in March, the new jets will be introduced over a six-year period from 2027, with some earmarked for medium-haul, low-cost unit Zipair.

Once the order is finalised, JAL will have 10 787s and 21 737 Max 8s on order, says Boeing.

The new 787s are part of wider fleet renewal plans the Oneworld carrier is undertaking – in March it announced plans to also add 11 Airbus A321neos and 21 A350-900s to its fleet.

The widebodies will serve JAL’s international network with a focus on Asia, India, and North America, while the A321neos – expected to replace its 767s – will be deployed “on routes that align with demand” to and from Tokyo’s Haneda airport.