Lufthansa City Airlines, the most recent of the German group’s carriers, has taken delivery of its first new Airbus A320neo.

The twinjet (D-AIJP) is powered by Pratt & Whitney PW1100G engines.

It takes the carrier’s fleet to eight aircraft – four A320neos and four A319s – and another seven A320neos are set to join this year, five of which will be new.

Lufthansa City will put its latest aircraft, configured with 180 seats, into operation in May.

The carrier commenced services last year, having been set up to conduct feeder flights into the primary Lufthansa hubs at Munich and Frankfurt.

Lufthansa City is expanding its Munich route network by seven destinations this summer, taking the total to 17.

Extension of its feeder operation to the Frankfurt hub is planned to take place in 2026.

The airline will also start taking Airbus A220-300s from the end of next year. It has 40 on order.

Lufthansa Group says the carrier is contributing to “strengthening the competitiveness” of its short-haul network and supporting long-haul route development.