Taiwan’s EVA Air has firmed its commitments for six Airbus A350-1000s and three A321neos, in an orderbook top-up first disclosed in March.

The new orders, announced on 7 April by Airbus, will take the Star Alliance operator’s commitments to 24 A350-1000s and 18 A321neos. The new aircraft are expected to replace the carrier’s fleet of Boeing 777-300ERs and A321ceos.

No delivery timeline was disclosed for the additional orders. EVA Air also did not announce its engine selection for the additional A321neos.

EVA Air president Clay Sun says: “As we move forward with our fleet and network expansion plans, we look forward to leveraging the aircraft’s extended range and efficiency to strengthen our market position.”

The order means all of Taiwan’s major carriers are A350 operators: China Airlines and Starlux operate the smaller -900, with the latter also holding orders for the -1000.