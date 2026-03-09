Airbus delivered fewer aircraft over the first two months – a total of 54 – than the 65 achieved in the same period last year.

The airframer handed over 35 aircraft in February comprising 25 A320neo-family jets and eight A220s, plus two A350s.

It has forecast deliveries of 870 commercial aircraft for 2026.

Airbus has also yet to record any significant widebody orders this year, ending the two months with just a single airframe booked – an A330-900 for Air Algerie.

Its activity in February was limited to single-aisle models, dominated by Kazakh carrier Air Astana’s agreement for 25 A320neo-family jets.

Tigerair Taiwan firmed two A321neos while a private customer signed for an A320neo.

Although Airbus has secured net orders for 77 aircraft this year, higher than the 65 at the same point in 2025, the previous figure included 29 widebodies across four models.