Algerian flag-carrier Air Algerie has ordered another Airbus A330-900, the airframer’s latest backlog figures reveal.

Air Algerie took delivery of its first A330-900 in November last year.

The carrier had originally ordered five A330-900s and two A350-1000s in 2023 but subsequently amended it, dropping the A350s and taking three more A330s.

Airbus’s official backlog for January shows the carrier signed for another A330-900 during the month, taking its firm commitment to nine.

A330-900s have accumulated a total of 461 firm orders with 178 delivered. The type is exclusively powered by Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines.

The airframer also listed Chinese carrier Spring Airlines’ order for 30 A320neo-family jets, plus another eight for IAG, along with eight A321neos for unidentified customers.

Airbus’s delivered 15 A320neo-family jets during January, along with three A220s and a single A350 – a total of 19 aircraft.