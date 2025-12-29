Chinese carriers Spring Airlines and Juneyao Air have each disclosed agreements to purchase Airbus A320neo-family aircraft.

Both operators are based in Shanghai.

Spring Airlines states that it signed an agreement to acquire 30 aircraft, deliveries of which will take place over the course of 2028-32, subject to approval.

Juneyao says it intends to take 25 aircraft which will arrive over the same period.

Neither has given an engine selection.

Spring Airlines says its agreement will “enhance the company’s capacity” and “improve operating efficiency and market competitiveness”.

It values the purchase at $4.1 billion at catalogue prices.

“This transaction aligns with the company’s development plan and market demand, and is conducive to optimising the company’s fleet structure,” adds the carrier.

Juneyao says its own agreement is also subject to shareholder and national approval.

“This purchase of aircraft is necessary to ensure the company’s future normal production and operation,” it states, similarly valuing the list price at around $4.1 billion.