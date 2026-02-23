Major operators in the USA, Canada and Mexico have cancelled flights to the popular tourist spot of Puerto Vallarta amid escalating violence after the killing of a drug cartel leader.

Carriers such as American Airlines, United Airlines, Southwest Airlines, WestJet, Air Canada and AeroMexico confirm they will cancel flights to and from Puerto Vallarta and other Mexican cities.

On 22 February, Mexican security forces killed Nemesio Oseguera, the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel who is also known as ‘El Mencho’.

His killing triggered a wave of violence across parts of the country, including in Puerto Vallarta and Jalisco state capital Guadalajara.

Local authorities have issued a shelter-in-place order, with many carriers urging customers not to go to the airports.

United and Southwest cancelled flights to Puerto Vallarta through 25 February, while American cancelled flights to Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara through 24 February.

Air Canada suspended operations to Puerto Vallarta on 22 and 23 February. WestJet, meanwhile, cancelled over 50 flights to the Mexican cities of Puerto Vallarta, Guadalajara and Manzanillo.

The Calgary-headquartered operator adds that it diverted seven flights en route to Puerto Vallarta as the violence unfolded.

Mexican carrier AeroMexico has suspended all flights from Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Manzanillo and Tepic on 22 February.

Compatriot Volaris says its flights to and from Puerto Vallarta on 22 February have been cancelled, while low-cost operator Viva AeroBus says it has cancelled over 20 flights because of the unrest.

“Due to events that occurred today in different parts of the country — particularly in Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta — road blockages affecting access to both airports, along with reduced availability of some airport service personnel, have impacted our operations,” Viva AeroBus states.