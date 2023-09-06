Airbus has disclosed an order for three A330-900s from an unidentified customer during August, a month which has been one of the strongest this year for long-haul aircraft agreements.

The airframer recorded 20 A330-900s for lessor Avolon, as well as seven A350s for Air Algerie – comprising five -900s and two -1000s.

Airbus also booked the top-up order for 75 A321neos from Wizz Air, following approval from the budget airline’s shareholders, as well as a further 12 for an unidentified customer.

Over the first eight months of the year the manufacturer secured net orders for 1,218 aircraft, of which widebodies accounted for 146.

Airbus has delivered 433 aircraft over the same period including 52 in August. The airframer is aiming to deliver 720 for the full year.