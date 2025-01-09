Airbus ended last year with 826 net orders, having delivered a total of 766 aircraft – just shy of the 770 target it had set.

The airframer took orders for four long-haul jets in December – three A330-900s for Air Algerie plus a single A350-900 for an undisclosed customer.

Air Algerie, however, appears to have cancelled a pair of A350-900s previously in Airbus’s backlog.

The airframer also recorded an order for 75 A320neo-family aircraft, plus a separate deal for 10 more, both allocated to unidentified customers.

Airbus’s orders for the month included three A320neos for Royal Jet, and seven A220s – of which five are for Air Canada.

The airframer handed over 123 aircraft in December.

Its overall deliveries for the year comprised 57 A350s, 32 A330s and 602 A320neo-family jets, plus 75 A220s. Among the deliveries was the first example of the long-range A321XLR.