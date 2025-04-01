Zurich airport’s operator is to introduce a new noise classification by 2027, and implement adjustments to landing fees for the noisiest aircraft.

The Swiss federal civil aviation office has approve an application from operator Flughafen Zurich which was submitted at the end of last year.

“Flying at night will become increasingly expensive,” the office states.

By January 2027 the airport operator will reclassify noise categories, adjusting surcharges for daytime operations while raising those for off-peak operations by noisy aircraft.

Surcharges for operations after 23:00 will be higher, and a further hike will take effect after 23:15 – reaching up to SwFr5,000 ($5,660) for the noisiest long-haul aircraft.

“The airport aims to reduce the number of late take-offs and create an incentive to upgrade fleets to quieter aircraft,” says the office.

“This increase in fees contributes to the necessary reduction of noise pollution generated by night operations at the airport.”