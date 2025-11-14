Air Algerie has taken delivery of an Airbus A330-900, its first A330neo from an agreement for eight of the twinjets.

The carrier will become the largest operator of the type in Africa as a result of the fleet modernisation, says the airframer.

Air Algerie’s initial aircraft – fitted with Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines – is configured with a three-class layout featuring 18 business, 24 premium-economy, and 266 economy seats.

The twinjet will support expansion plans from the airline’s Algiers base including new transatlantic and Asian services.

Air Algerie had originally ordered five A330-900s and a pair of A350-1000s in August 2023.

But in December last year Airbus’s backlog data showed that the airline’s order had been amended to eight A330-900s, with the A350s removed.

Airbus says the carrier is aiming to “position itself as a centre of excellence” for the A330neo, through development of maintenance, repair and training capabilities.

According to Airbus’s latest backlog data, the A330-900 has secured 452 firm orders with another 12 for the smaller A330-800.

Air Algerie, which signed to take over Tassili Airlines earlier this year, is also modernising its regional operation with an agreement to take ATR 72-600s.