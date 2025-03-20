The US military’s Central Command has released a video of the AGR-20 Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System (APKWS) destroying Houthi one-way attack munitions, illustrating a cost-effective way to destroy cheap unmanned air vehicles and one-way strike munitions.

The footage, posted on social media, appears to show two separate shootdowns, both over water and apparently recorded by an electro-optical/infrared sensor, highlighting the heat signature of the munition’s engine.

In the first video the rocket explodes, sending the Houthi weapon into a tumble. The second video shows a munition bursting into flames after being struck by the APKWS.

“US fighter aircraft shoot down Iran-backed Houthi one-way-attack drones with AGR-20 FALCO [APKWS] laser-guided 2.75[in]” rockets,” says the post.

The footage comes days after the US military launched a series of strikes against Houthi militants operating in Yemen. Since the October 2023 Hamas terrorist attacks against Israel, the Houthis have used missiles and one-way munitions to harass civilian and military shipping in the Gulf of Aden and Red Sea.

The US military has been at the forefront of an international response, including air strikes against Yemen on 17 March.

The use of APKWS – basically a BAE Systems guidance system mounted on an unguided rocket – is notable because it addresses the cost curve imposed by cheap strike munitions, which can cost from $50,000-$300,000.

While slow-moving and using only rudimentary guidance systems, weapons such as Iran’s Shahed 136 offer a cost-effective way to overwhelm air defences with large numbers. Russia has made wide use of the Shahed 136 in its war against Ukraine.

Such weapons impose a penalty on defenders, which may be forced to expend valuable, hard-to-produce air-to-air and surface-to-air missiles defending against them.

An APKWS, which is launched from a rocket pod, costs roughly $35,000 per round. This is considerably cheaper than the air-to-air weapons US aircraft have deployed in previous engagements with Houthi munitions. Online sources suggest that Raytheon’s AIM-9X Sidewinder costs about $500,000, while the AIM-120D Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile is about $1 million.

The post did not offer details about the specific launch aircraft, but the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman is operating in the region with Boeing F/A-18E/F Super Hornets embarked.

Curiously, BAE’s web site does not specifically list the Super Hornet as being qualified to operate APKWS, although the previous F-18 Hornet is. A company promotional video indicates that the weapon can be carried by over 45 aircraft and helicopters.