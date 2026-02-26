Rolls-Royce has hiked the durability improvement target for its Trent engine time-on-wing programme, raising the figure from 80% to more than 100% by the end of next year.

The manufacturer says “more than half” of this improvement has already been delivered.

It states that the increase is mainly driven by “refined and accelerated” critical-part life-extension efforts – due to be completed this year – for the Trent XWB-84, which powers the Airbus A350-900.

Rolls-Royce has also recently introduced the enhanced XWB-84EP which improves time-on-wing and offers increased fuel efficiency.

The company is continuing to progress with durability measures for the Trent 1000.

It secured certification in December for a ‘phase two’ high-pressure turbine blade improvement for the Trent 1000 XE and Trent 7000 engine – fitted respectively to Boeing 787s and Airbus A330neos.

Rolls-Royce says these ‘phase two’ blades will be incorporated into new-build and in-service engines from this year.

Installation of improved blades for the Trent 1000 XE is already under way following ‘phase one’ certification in June last year.

Similar durability enhancement is planned for the A350-1000’s Trent XWB-97 engine. The manufacturer says it has made “significant progress” on material, component, and cyclic testing.

Time-on-wing improvements for this powerplant remain “on track” to be completed by the end of next year.

“We are continually seeking to improve the time on wing of all our engines,” adds Rolls-Royce, pointing out that it has also delivered a 30% enhancement for the A380’s Trent 900.