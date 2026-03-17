Analysis

Strong air travel demand offsetting surging jet fuel prices for US carriers

By 2026-03-17T17:07:00

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Source: Frontier Airlines

US carriers report exceptionally strong demand, counterbalancing significant fuel cost increases driven by US and Israeli military operations in Iran that have pushed crude oil prices above $100 per barrel.

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