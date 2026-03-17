Strong air travel demand offsetting surging jet fuel prices for US carriers

US carriers report exceptionally strong demand, counterbalancing significant fuel cost increases driven by US and Israeli military operations in Iran that have pushed crude oil prices above $100 per barrel.
From making its debut as a magazine in 1985 through to its evolution into an online data and analysis tool, Airline Business has forged a reputation for providing high-quality, in-depth coverage of the airline sector’s strategic and economic drivers. Our trusted insight gives users a competitive edge in the global industry.