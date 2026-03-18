Irish-based leasing giant AerCap is ordering another 100 Airbus A320neo-family jets, delivery of which will commence in 2028.

It indicates that the acquisition is linked to fleet modernisation for US low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines.

AerCap says the purchase comprises new orders for 55 jets and the exercising of previously-held options on 45 of the single-aisle models.

According to Airbus, the 100 jets include 77 A321neos and 23 A320neos.

The lessor adds that – in a related transaction – it will enter long-term lease agreements with CFM International covering 48 Leap-1A engines.

Leap-1As are one of the two engine options on the A320neo family.

The powerplants will be acquired from the second quarter of this year, through the lessor’s joint venture with Safran Aircraft Engines, Shannon Engine Support.

AerCap states that the additional aircraft deliveries will continue through to 2034.

It says that the transaction will enable Frontier to “optimise its fleet” while also driving “long-term growth” for the lessor by expanding its portfolio of “highly-desirable, in-demand aircraft”.

Airbus says the agreement is the “largest single direct order” for the type that AerCap has placed.