Taiwanese carrier China Airlines has cut back its fleet plans, reducing the number of Airbus A350s and A321neos featured in previous agreements.

China Airlines had disclosed in June last year that it would bring in 13 aircraft comprising five A350-900s and eight A321neos.

But it has revised this plan, stating that it is cutting two A350s from the deal owing to consideration of “strategic factors”.

Under this adjustment the carrier is also reducing the A321neo agreement to just two aircraft.

US lessor Air Lease had been lined up to supply the single-aisle jets.

China Airlines says the revision brings the A350-900 acquisition value to $1.2 billion, down from nearly $2 billion, in a filing to the Taiwan stock exchange.

The carrier says the aircraft are required for “long-term operational development”.

China Airlines has recently approved a substantial additional expansion including A350-1000s, Boeing 777Xs and 777Fs.