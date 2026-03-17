Singapore-based leasing firm Avation has firmed options on five additional ATR 72-600s, which are set to be delivered over the course of 2028-29.

This exercising of options takes Aviation’s overall orders for ATRs to 54 aircraft over the past 15 years.

Avation entered a long-term commitment with the regional aircraft manufacturer in 2011.

“Over that time, the partnership has steadily expanded and matured, supporting Avation in building a significant turboprop portfolio,” says ATR.

The company states that 27 ATRs from Avation’s portfolio have been placed with operators including three new customers in the past six months.

“It is the ideal platform for regional route operations, and development and replacement of older, less efficient equipment,” says the lessor’s executive chair, Jeff Chatfield.

ATR chief Nathalie Tarnaud Laude adds that the Avation agreement “reinforces” its partnership with the airframer.

“Many airlines first experience the performance and economics of our aircraft through leasing, and in countless cases this has led them to later invest in their own fleet of brand‑new ATRs,” she adds.