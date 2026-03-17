Ten converted Airbus A330-300 freighters leased to online retailer Amazon’s cargo airline operation are being transferred to Irish-based lessor IAT Leasing.

The aircraft are operated by Alaska Air Group – which acquired them through Hawaiian Airlines – on behalf of Amazon Air.

IAT Leasing says it has purchased the twinjet portfolio from funds managed by asset firm Altavair, adding that they were acquired on behalf of funds managed by US-based Blue Owl Capital and financed by Japan’s MUFG.

The company says the agreement is a “milestone” which brings dedicated widebody freighters into its portfolio.

It also underpins an earlier deal between IAT and Blue Owl, in January this year, under which the two would enter the Rolls-Royce LessorCare+ maintenance programme.

The A330 freighters covered by the transaction are powered by Rolls-Royce Trent 700 engines.

“Acquiring [these freighters] takes us into a new asset class and immediately positions IAT as a major lessor of freighter aircraft globally,” says IAT chief executive Martin Browne.

“It’s a step-change in the scale and diversification of our platform, and reinforces our reputation as a reliable trading partner, regardless of transaction scale.”

Blue Owl’s Alternative Credit fund managing director, Daniel Rosato, adds that the A330 deal is an “attractive expansion” into freighters which builds on its previous passenger variant experience.