Singapore-based lessor Avation has ordered 10 ATR 72-600s and signed purchase rights for another 24 examples.

Delivery of the 10 turboprops are scheduled between 2025 and 2028, states ATR, in a statement announcing the order. The purchase rights, if exercised, will take aircraft deliveries through 2034.

The order adds to Avation’s existing fleet of 20 ATR 72s, comprising 16 -600s and four -500s. It also has two more -600s to be delivered in the coming months.

Avation executive chairman Jeff Chatfield states: “Over the years, we have witnessed the exceptional performance of ATR aircraft, and enjoyed both strong airline demand and secondary market value retention.”

He adds: ”We also believe that establishing a ten-year programme for the supply of new regional aircraft with sensible economics is a key component of our long-term business strategy.”